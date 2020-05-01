Bernie’s Q&A: Trump, Biden, Amash, Pressley, and more! (5/1) — Premium Interactive ($4 members)

Below is a sneak peek of this content!

Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for Premium Interactive members. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me. Thank you. Editor's Note: If you enjoy these sessions (along with the weekly columns and audio commentaries), please use the Facebook and Twitter buttons to share this page with your friends and family. Thank you! Now, let’s get to your questions (and my answers): Bernie, I am not a fan of Joe Biden but I feel bad for him....