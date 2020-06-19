Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for Premium Interactive members. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me. Thank you. Editor's Note: If you enjoy these sessions (along with the weekly columns and audio commentaries), please use the Facebook and Twitter buttons to share this page with your friends and family. Thank you! Now, let’s get to your questions (and my answers): As a Trump supporter I am concerned about some of his tweets. I hope he...
CBS News reporter for 28 years. Fox News analyst for 10 years; Real Sports (HBO) correspondent. Winner of 14 Emmys, and 3 duPonts. Author of 5 New York Times bestsellers, including the #1 hit Bias. More here.Follow Bernie on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Author website: https://bernardgoldberg.com