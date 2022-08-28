Beware, the Pronoun

With sincere apologies to Jesus, there are some people I cannot abide by. I do believe we are all God’s children, but certain folks I have encountered need to go to boarding school. Forever. So I don’t have to deal with them.

UnChristian? Certainly. Intolerant, all day long. I hope the deity forgives me.

My judgmental attitude really kicked into gear during the late 1960s. That was the time when young people actually said things like: “It’s far out, man. Groovy, not a drag at all. Know what I’m sayin’? Right on!”

Right back. Then I disappeared faster than a muffin on a cruise ship.

Cliches drive me insane but using words to fill the air with foolish garbage is far worse. So, now, I would like to warn you about contemporary words and phrases that signal danger.

Let’s begin with “cisgender.” This word is almost always used by leftists who flunked biology. It means “a person whose sense of identity corresponds with birth sex.” So, if you’re born a male you act like a boy and later a man. That’s cisgender.

However, woke people object and I guess they also despise the Spencer Davis Group who once loudly wailed: “I’m a man, yes I am, and I can’t help but love you so!”

If you hear a person lamenting “cisgender” behavior, run fast.

Next up is ” empower.” This word is mostly used by folks who believe they are victims and want to arrange some payback. Don’t wait around.

Then there are people who demand “safe spaces.” Once again, they are often among the victim crew who are constantly offended by “micro-aggressions.” If you are near someone seeking a “safe space,” follow Paul Simon’s simple philosophy: “just slip out the back, Jack…”

And finally, people who object to “cultural appropriation.” Those folks amuse me from a distance because I won’t get anywhere near them. There is a big list of banned Halloween costumes because of CA.

Let’s see. Want to dress up as Cochise, the great Apache chief? Are you freakin’ kidding? Sociology students from Yale will burn down your house.

How about wearing a Mexican sombrero? Uh, no. But you can dress up like a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day. Can’t figure that one out.

Back to the Eve of All Hallows. Mrs. Doubtfire? No. Dustin Hoffman as Tootsie, don’t even think about it. George Washington? Slaveowner. General Patton, way too many micro-aggressions!

Peter Pan? Watch it. Cinderella? Too dependent on the prince and cisgender to boot. Pinocchio, the nose might make some feel bad.

The list of banned costumes and words is endless. The entire cultural madness we are seeing is right out of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”. About the only thing sane people can do is employ another phrase from the 1960s.

Beat feet.

*This column originally ran October 3, 2021