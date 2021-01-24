Can Donald Trump Mount a Comeback?

The “Turtle” snapped. Powerful Senator Mitch McConnell, aka the Turtle, is not opposing the impeachment trial of President Trump, signaling the two men are no longer “Happy Together.” If you don’t understand that reference, shame!

There is no doubt that the traditional leaders of the Republican Party want nothing further to do with Donald Trump. However, they have a problem because so many Americans continue to support him, and believe he is being treated unfairly by the establishment.

So the Turtle and other GOP power brokers should be very careful if they want to keep power. President Trump is not a man to be easily dismissed.

The road back to authority for Mr. Trump is paved by just one person: Joe Biden. And I’m not talking about running for President again which is a long shot, but not impossible, for Donald Trump.

No, I’m talking about political influence and credibility.

The conniving Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer well understand that President Trump will retain “people power,” much the way Barack Obama did when he left office. That’s what is driving this absurd second impeachment which could be worse than the first farce.

Donald Trump did encourage Americans to protest the election results. Absolutely, he did that. But he never even contemplated the violence that occurred on January 6. Maybe he should have. But a misjudgment, even when it’s drastic, is not a removable offense for a president. If it were, most of our Chief Executives would have been impeached. Or am I wrong?

Therefore, the latest impeachment is designed for just one thing: to finish Trump forever in the political arena.

At this point, the betting odds are that Mr. Trump will not be convicted. Schumer needs sixteen Republican senators to support the democrats. A few like Mitt Romney are salivating to cancel Trump. But most are not.

Now back to President Biden. The smart play would have been for him to discourage impeachment in the name of national unity.

Instead, Biden did his best impression of Pontius Pilate and stood aside. Are you surprised? It would have taken courage to go against the howling left wing mob.

Somewhere Barabbas is smiling.

The overreach by Democrats and their media allies is just getting started, and it is here where Donald Trump might benefit.

First, the cancel culture. This despicable trend is owned exclusively by the left. The cruelty and unfairness of the effort is obvious to any decent person. The more traction the cancel thugs get, the more anti-liberal backlash there will be.

Immigration. Soon the southern border will be under siege again because President Biden is sending open border signals. The approaching chaos will anger many Americans.

And finally the economy. Already gas prices are rising because oil companies know Biden will try to hurt them. So the energy moguls are stockpiling cash. Higher gas prices will hurt working people.

I could list many other examples but here’s the headline. If President Biden’s liberal policies fail, and that’s almost a given, Americans will be looking for someone to stop the madness.

And it won’t be the Turtle.

