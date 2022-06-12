In 1920, a Chicago White Sox outfielder nicknamed Shoeless Joe Jackson was banned from Major League Baseball for conspiring to fix the 1919 World Series. The accusation was that Jackson did not field his position properly, leading to the Sox losing to the Cincinnati Reds. Jackson and seven other players allegedly received bribes to “fix” the series.

A Chicago newspaper reporter allegedly told Jackson: “Say it ain’t so, Joe.”

Today, we have Clueless Joe Biden, who is presiding over a collapsing economy in America. Is Joe doing that on purpose?

Inflation is running white-hot at 8.3 percent, much more if you factor in gas and food prices.

In addition, the stock market is melting down this June, home values are dropping in many places, and a scary recession seems inevitable.

Yet, there was Clueless Joe telling a hapless Jimmy Kimmel that the U.S. economy is the strongest in the world.

Well, it WAS in Trump’s last year when inflation totaled 1.4 percent and growth was steady.

The folks know old Joe is jiving them. An ABC News poll released last week says just 28 percent of American adults think Biden is doing a good job handling inflation. Not sure, but I think some of the 28 percent were smoking crack when ABC called.

A Quinnipiac poll also last week has Clueless Joe at 35 percent job approval.

Again, who ARE those approving people?

So, as Joe might say, here’s the deal. President Biden is shaping up to be the worst president since indoor plumbing was invented. He’s a certified disaster, crack or no crack.

Donald Trump did a good job handling the economy. Americans across the board prospered. That’s why the contrast to Biden is so shocking.

Now, some conservatives believe Biden is purposely tanking the economy just like Shoeless Joe, and his cohorts are alleged to have sunk the White Sox. Those folks think there’s a conspiracy afoot to destroy capitalism.

But I don’t believe that simply because I closely watch President Biden and understand these simple words: HE DOES NOT KNOW WHAT HE IS DOING.

Say it slowly.

And so we the people suffer. Our financial security is at risk. Our personal safety is threatened by criminals who are not prosecuted. Thirteen American soldiers were killed because Biden unnecessarily ordered a thousand vicious terrorists released from prison in Afghanistan. Millions of foreign nationals stream across the border illegally along with tons of lethal narcotics.

Does Joe even know? Did Jimmy K mention any of that to him?

No, he did not. Clueless meets Hapless.

Instead of primetime January 6th hearings, maybe we should have the networks cover the economic chaos in real-time. Liz Cheney could host and transfer her obsession with Trump to the Democrats who are hammering working Americans. We could have charts, live shots from gas stations, and interviews from grocery store checkouts.

All the while, Clueless Joe could chortle and blame Putin.

To quote SNL alum Jon Lovitz: “Yeah, that’s the ticket.”