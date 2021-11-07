Corruption

According to recent surveys, Americans don’t trust the federal government nor do they have much faith in the press. Whether the topic is the 2020 presidential election, or the Covid vaccine, or spending billions of taxpayer dollars to stop global warming, suspicion reigns.

And that skepticism is well placed.

Back in 2020, when Donald Trump began succeeding in his quest to become the 45th President, a nasty scheme emerged to destroy him.

The media dubbed it “Russian Collusion” and, for years, ran wild with speculation that Russia was either helping or blackmailing Donald Trump. Perhaps both.

Here’s how it worked. The FBI was fed phony accusations by “operatives” that led to the Bureau launching a formal investigation. Using unverified information which turned out to be fictional, secret federal warrants were obtained that allowed spying on the Trump campaign. Along with that, untrue information was leaked by “anonymous sources” to the leftist media led by the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, and NBC News.

The Times even won a Pulitzer Prize for covering the phony story. Not for exposing it as bogus, but for printing the falsehoods without attribution. One Times reporter, Maggie Haberman, reportedly wrote more than 100 stories critical of Trump using anonymous sources.

Let me repeat: the New York Times won the most prestigious journalism award in the world for essentially spreading false information.

The American taxpayer then picked up a $35 million dollar tab for a “special investigation” headed by Independent Counsel Robert Mueller.

The probe found there was no verifiable collusion with Russia. But it took two years for that to be determined. In the meantime, Donald Trump was savaged daily in the press.

Now another investigation, this one headed by US Attorney John Durham, is finally issuing indictments in this incredible situation. Three individuals have been charged and the emerging picture is that the bogus Russian Collusion story was concocted and financed by Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

If true, that would be one of the most corrupt political actions in American history.

Mrs. Clinton will, of course, deny any knowledge of criminality. And she is entitled to the presumption of innocence that Donald Trump did not receive. Mr. Trump, himself, is rightfully furious over this whole thing and has called for the Pulitzer committee to revoke the prize.

That will never happen.

Why? Because the media industry is so corrupt that false stories no longer matter. Not one news agency has apologized for dereliction of duty in using a fabricated scenario to vilify and smear the Republican presidential candidate.

The lesson here is frightening: when the national press is corrupt, devious political players know they can get away with outright fraud and massive deceit.

And that’s where we are in the United States today. Ronald Reagan once said: “trust but verify.” But verification no longer matters to a national press infected with an ideological virus.

Thus, there is no trust.