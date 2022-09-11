“The Truth Shall Set You Free”

John 8:32

President Biden’s contention that “MAGA” people and Donald Trump are attacking democracy did not bother me. That’s because many, including your humble correspondent, believe the progressive left is harming freedom in America. So. Good. Goose. Gander.

Mr. Biden’s stance is sincere as he believes that January 6 and denying the 2020 election results are anti-democracy plays. The mistake he and his speechwriters make is poorly framing the opinion, thereby alienating all Republicans.

Far worse is the President’s outright deceit. In the same Philadelphia speech, he told the nation that the faltering economy is actually benefiting workers. That is false and insulting.

The stats are these: In the first six months of this year, the U.S. economy has contracted about one percent. No growth even though the pandemic has receded. That’s terrible.

Even worse, real hourly wages have declined 3 percent and weekly earnings 3.6 percent. That’s also terrible.

So, working Americans have taken a pay cut under Biden even as inflation has risen about 8 percent. That’s way beyond terrible. That’s painful and debilitating to many Americans.

Yet, Joe Biden says the economy is strong.

He says that because he wants to believe that. Reality doesn’t matter to Joe. He surrounds himself with far-left zealots who are actively undermining the free marketplace in order to impose a government-run economy that seizes private wealth and redirects it to welfare and Global Warming concerns.

In my opinion, President Biden is not smart enough to understand what’s really going on, but that does not excuse his deception. The American people are being harmed by his incompetence, yet he continues to deny what’s happening.

In the past, the press would have countered presidential incompetence and deceit but no longer. Today, honest correspondents are rare. Most report what they are told to report by ideological management. Hello, MSNBC.

Therefore, deception is now easy. Joe Biden can pretty much say anything he wants without journalistic challenge. He denies knowing anything about his son Hunter’s business dealings. He puts forth that the southern border is under control, he insists the government can spend trillions of dollars without igniting inflation.

It is actually frightening that an American president is this detached from reality and so willing to embrace deceit. But you know what’s even more frightening than that? Many voters still support him and his party.

Self-deception? Has to be.