Does the NFL Hate Cops?

Never liked rap or hip hop. I’m an Earth, Wind & Fire, O’Jays kind of guy. Classic tunes that uplift and spread joy.

On Sunday next, during the Super Bowl halftime show, the world will be treated to a rap fest featuring performers who have embraced violent, anti-police lyrics. We used to see musicians like Paul McCartney and Prince perform at the Superbowl. Not anymore.

Now under the banner of “diversity and inclusion,” National Football League chief Roger Goodell is showcasing some pretty vile “entertainment.” Remember, Goodell is the guy who allows “social justice” slogans like “Black Lives Matter” to be printed on helmets worn during games.

I have not seen “Back the Blue” on any football helmets, have you? Why is this slogan thing a one-way street?

The headliners this coming Sunday are Snoop Dogg (Calvin Broadus), Dr. Dre (Andre Young), and Eminem (Marshal Mathers, no relation to Jerry).

All three have made tens of millions of dollars putting out recordings that contain harsh, disrespectful lyrics, which can be corrosive, especially to children and other immature minds.

Let’s look at the resumes. First Calvin.

“All you (n word) out there, take your guns that you use to shoot each other and start shooting these bitch-ass mother (fing) police.”

That’s from Snoop’s latest recording, one I presume Mr. Goodell enjoys very much.

Next, there’s Andre Young, aka Dr. Dre.

“Shoot that (mf-er), gas (mf-er) police.”

And finally, the always effervescent Eminem.

“We hate po-po (police).”

On the surface, this halftime show is strange. The NFL is run by millionaire white guys who have little interest in street culture. Yes, many of the players listen to rap-hip hop, but I believe it is not yet piped into the huddle. Maybe next year.

Since the Superbowl used to be a family-friendly event, what the deuce is Goodell doing, and why are American corporations sponsoring the exposition?

Two reasons. The fat cats want to be woke and cool. And they believe few will protest this anti-American stuff for fear of being canceled. I fully realize just by criticizing the halftime show; I’ll be branded a racist. That’s the way it works these days; go up against the “progressive” agenda, the demons will descend.

And the progressives do not like American law enforcement.

The truth is we all live in a society of corruption, and, incredibly, the white establishment is advancing the cultural danger. Rapping about killing police officers should be unacceptable in a civilized society, not rewarded.

I don’t expect to hear the Snoopster or the Doctor or Mr. Mathers curse or threaten violence during the halftime performance on Sunday. Even the woke NFL will draw that line.

But we should all understand exactly how those guys got on that world stage. And who put them there.