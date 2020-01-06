Exposing the Threat

Perhaps the worst thing to happen in America last year was the continued rise of the totalitarian left, which now controls some democrat presidential candidates, and many college campuses, aided by a corrupt media.

The “woke” movement is a threat to every American as the idea behind it is to literally destroy opposition to progressive policies.

Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan put it this way: “The past decade saw the rise of the woke progressives who dictate what words can be said and ideas held, thus poisoning and paralyzing American humor, drama, entertainment, culture and journalism. In the coming ten years someone will effectively stand up to them. They are the most hated people in America, and their entire program is accusation: you are racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic; you are a bigot, a villain, a white male, a patriarchal misogynist, your day is over.”

While Ms. Noonan’s description of the totalitarian progressive movement is stunningly accurate, she’s a bit late to the table. She once wrote that she believes all “misconduct” accusations because she doesn’t know any women who would falsely accuse, a preposterous piece of analysis when money is often involved.

Yet, let’s give Peggy Noonan credit for clearly identifying a brutal American problem: the presence and acceptance by the media of culture assassins.

“Bow to them,” Ms. Noonan writes, “and they’ll accuse you even more of newly imagined sins. They claim to be vulnerable victims, and moral. Actually, they’re not. They’re mean and seek to kill, and like all bullies are cowards.”

But it is almost impossible to “stand up” to these brutalizers because they are well organized and funded. Corporations fear their boycott abilities and the media gleefully trumpets every accusation they spew without skepticism.

So who could possibly bring them down?

I don’t know. But I do know that many Americans indeed hate these people. Their media projects almost always bomb and their overall loathsomeness is apparent to anyone with a sprinkling of intelligence.

However, like Senator Joseph McCarthy and other destroyers, they are having their day. And they are hurting the country.

Drastically.