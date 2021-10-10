Eyes Wide Shut

Perhaps the most incompetent president in American history arrived in Chicago last week to encourage Windy City residents to vax up. Joe Biden was on a mission to save lives, he said. He was looking out for the folks. He is the Covid slayer.

Long-time Chicago journalist John Kass was outraged as Biden met with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker. Obsessed with the vaccine, the President failed to address the slaughter of primarily black people on the streets of Chicago. The violence has been going on for years and the Democratic machine that controls the city doesn’t care if young black children become homicide stats as 7-year-old Serenity Broughton did a few weeks ago. Serenity and her six-year-old sister, Aubrey, were sitting in their parent’s car when the bullets suddenly came. Aubrey was shot in the chest but survived.

Joe Biden most likely doesn’t know about the little girls and, based upon his rhetoric and actions, couldn’t care less. What he SHOULD know is that Democrat prosecutors in the nation’s three largest cities, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, routinely drop felony charges against violent individuals. Ask any cop in those towns. The law enforcement strategy embraced by the progressive movement is directly leading to thousands of violent deaths across this country.

So, where is President Biden on the issue? Nowhere, that’s where. He’s too busy calling his own country a racist place to actually deal with real racism: the horrendous murder toll among African-Americans.

Joe Biden doesn’t have to think about that safe in his Rehoboth Beach enclave. He can’t see the drug gangs wielding weapons from his cloister inside the White House. In fact, Mr. Biden is totally blind on just about every serious problem the nation faces.

He’s not alone. Governor Pritzker, a corpulent poser with a bad dye job, has run Illinois into the ground. This year alone, 185 people have been shot driving on Chicago Expressways. But Pritzker is safe; he has a state police escort.

Biden and his band of progressive deconstructionists are gravely harming all Americans. The collapse of public safety on the streets and at the border is obvious if you want to look.

But Joe Biden doesn’t want to look. He is too busy doing what his far-left handlers tell him to do – too befuddled to actually run the country in an effective way.

He is truly a man with his eyes wide shut.