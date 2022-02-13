How to Speak Progressive

If you are bewitched, bothered, or bewildered by how the far left communicates, then this column will be a safe space for you. Way back in 2006, I wrote a book called “Culture Warrior,” which quickly became a number one bestseller. In that book, I put forth the goals of the progressive movement – what they really want besides power and money.

Now, 16 years later, it has all come true. The far-left controls the man in the White House, most TV News operations, newspapers, and Hollywood.

I’d say that’s an impressive resume.

But many Americans still don’t understand the progressive language, so I am here to help. That’s just the kind of guy I am.

Behold, the lexicon.

Social Justice. The big one. The tent under which most minority grievances are displayed.

Equity. The solution to social injustice. The government and private enterprise favoring minority groups and sometimes women.

Restorative Justice. The movement not to punish criminals with incarceration. This, of course, has led to thousands of murdered Americans, most of them minorities.

Climate Justice. The destruction of the fossil fuel industry and the allocation of massive government funds to support mostly speculative alternative energy plans.

Economic Justice. Guaranteed jobs and salaries.

Income Inequality. Another big progressive tenet. This is the justification for socialism whereby the federal government controls the money flow to Americans – taking from the “haves,” giving to the “have nots” with no work requirements or substance testing for the folks receiving other people’s money.

Inclusion. Preference for certain social categories, i.e., gay, trans.

Food Insecurity. Free food for the poor.

Housing Insecurity. Free or heavily subsidized shelter for the poor.

Reproductive Rights. Abortion on demand at any time, for any reason, funded with taxpayer dollars. No rights for the unborn or their fathers.

There are other far-left codes, but those are the headlines. Progressives have now reached the apex of their power, with the ill-informed having no idea about what is actually happening.

So, this is quite the brave new world, is it not? And I don’t think President Biden and Vice President Harris would object to any of it, which is frightening.

And know this: If progressives get what they want, there will be no safe spaces. What you have earned throughout your life with sacrifice will become a target of seizure by a powerful government. That’s the plan.

However, there is still time to defeat it. The November vote will be key.