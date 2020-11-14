It’s a Smug World After All

Get ready. Big changes coming next year in politics and media. All of us will be affected. Spread the word.

Unless Moses comes back and parts the Potomac River, Joe Biden will be President. Old Joe grabbed more that 78 million votes, a record. Donald Trump garnered 73 million, the second biggest vote-getter ever with only Biden besting him. Doing the math, more than 150 million Americans cast ballots.

But on the day after the election, with the contest in dispute and drama high, only two million Americans watched the CBS Evening News. Just two and a half million watched ABC’s World News Tonight. Three and a half million tuned into see Lester Holt anchoring NBC’s newscast.

Those are catastrophic numbers.

Cable News had more viewers but not many more. Astoundingly, CNN beat Fox News.

So what’s happening right before our eyes?

Well, most Americans who consume what the corporate media puts out know that dishonesty and unfairness is the lead story. From the beginning of his presidency, Donald Trump has been brutally attacked by the press which openly allied itself with the Democratic Party.

Every honest person has to admit that. The Russian collusion fiasco and impeachment were historic embarrassments.

The smearing of Mr. Trump combined with the President’s lack of discipline in defending himself led to his defeat. In his heart, the President knows I’m right. Trump made too many unforced errors. But the way he was treated by the combined national media agencies was corrupt and unprecedented.

Americans who pay attention understand that no matter who they voted for. They know the media fix was in. And they will not forget.

Therefore, all of the corporate media will suffer and lose audience steadily over the next year. Because the fix will STILL be in. Readers and watchers of the news will continue to be misled. Every day. Every way.

President Biden will be fabulous. Everything he does will be magnificent and perspicacious. Forget Abe, FDR, and JFK. Joe will dwarf them all.

The media has to do this. It can never admit it backed a mediocrity. Maybe Joe will prove me wrong and I intend to give him a chance, but I foresee a guy who is exchanging a basement in Delaware for a cloistered office in DC. I don’t expect to see much of Joe B. Not too many press conferences or trips. Maybe a photo op here and there and some ice cream runs.

However, the new President will go to Sunday mass. He has to thank God for the kind treatment the press has bestowed upon him.

Not too many in the press corp will attend church because it’s a secular crew. They largely believe in themselves and are celebrating the demise of Donald Trump, which they are convinced they engineered.

But demise is a condition that can spread like Covid. These biased media people have become unbearable to many Americans; their smug condescension vividly on display over a painful four year period. And so, while many journalists continue to betray their profession with unbridled arrogance, the folks will slip out the back, Jack. They’ll make a new plan, Stan.

And, incredibly, the media chieftains do not even know the full extent of what’s coming – even as they draw up their job elimination lists.

Nope, these moguls don’t believe there is a major problem in their media domains. They remain, above all else, smug.

As a bug. In a rug.