It’s My Country and I’ll Cry If I Want To

It is almost beyond belief that America is being trashed the way it is. I mean, here we have a country that provides more opportunity to more people than any other nation the planet has ever seen, and millions of its own citizens apparently want to destroy the traditions making that possible.

Never mind that tens of millions of folks all over world are trying to become American citizens. Forget the absolute fact that the USA freed billions of people enslaved by fascism, communism, and Islamic fundamentalism. Totally ignore our Constitution, and economic strength based on hard work as well as ingenuity. Throw out our willingness to spend trillions to support the poor, not only here but abroad.

Yes, reject those facts and kneel in contrition to a false view of America. One that is championed mostly by radical leftists who see the USA as an evil institution built on the backs of slaves and poor, exploited minority people. Kneel and allow criminals to go unpunished, police to be demonized, babies to be aborted for any reason, private property to be destroyed, and your fellow citizens harmed if they dare challenge the liberal agenda.

Kneel. Cower before the twitter mob that rejects President Lincoln’s statement “and malice towards none.” Hope the brutish mob bypasses you.

Virtue-signaling is now a pandemic. Insanity and psychic violence on gross display in prime time. The corporate media loves it, profits from it, embraces the potential destruction and “enlightened” change the mob demands.

Never again should American voters be allowed to elect a person like Trump. Now if you support him and the Republicans, you are not only deplorable, you are a racist. You are not worthy of any consideration or even a job in some cases.

George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Christopher Columbus, all were terrible men. Their statues and accomplishments must be destroyed. It is virtuous to highlight their sins. It is noble to spread the big lie: America was founded on white supremacy and the country still runs on that.

So kneel while the Woke mob burns our history, ignoring this reality: no person, no nation, is devoid of sin. But it is the totality of a life that must be honestly evaluated as well as the totality of a nation.

The mob will never acknowledge that truism. The mob has no specific solution to any problem. It only wants revenge for past injustice so it can rule in the present. And the politicians, corporate chieftains, celebrities, professors, journalists, and even the clerics fear the mob.

So kneel. Or else.