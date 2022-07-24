Joe Biden Needs Help

The 1962 New York Mets were the worst Major League Baseball team ever. They lost 120 games, winning only 40. The manager, Casey Stengel, is said to have blurted out: “can’t anyone here play this game?”

No, was the answer.

The cabinet of President Biden is channeling those Mets. Generally speaking, this is a collection of lazy sycophants who are “advising” an administration that is incompetent beyond belief.

Here is the starting lineup.

Leading off, Vice-President Kamala Harris. Her favorite phrase is: “we’re gonna work together.” On what? Remember, President Biden put Ms. Harris in charge of improving the border disaster. Has the nation seen ANY improvement? No. The Vice-President continues to research the “root causes.”

Batting second, Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas. He’s directly responsible for border security. Alejandro is batting zero. Nada. No hits. No hope of getting a hit.

Hitting third, Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He thought the U.S. exit from Afghanistan went well. Geez.

Batting fourth, the clean-up spot, Susan Rice, Domestic Policy czarina. So, how’s domestic policy at your house? Sorry to ask.

Next up, Janet “inflation is transitory” Yellin, chief economic advisor. We might need a pinch hitter here. Soon.

The Designated Hitter is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. When the U.S. airline industry began to collapse because of corporate greed and incompetence, Pete was on maternity leave.

He’s now back in the Biden dugout and says he’s “mad” at the airlines. Any federal action against them, Pete? No.

Pitching for the Biden team is White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre. She throws a mean slider. Standard answer: “I haven’t seen that. I’ll check. Let me get back to you.”

Is there bullpen help for Karine? No.

And finally, there’s Attorney General Merrick Garland. He’s the third base coach who holds everyone up from scoring. Merrick is hot on the trail of the Supreme Court leaker. He’s bearing down, working hard. Can’t be that many folks who had access to Alito’s file, right Merrick? No rush.

Also, Hunter B. The Grand Jury in Delaware has been probing Hunter for two years. They may be close, right, Merrick?

No rush.

So there you have it, the Biden dream team. The aces of civil service, protecting and serving the American people.

No joke! Right, Joe?