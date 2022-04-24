Living the Dream

You know them. Some folks are detached from reality and have constructed a fantasy place that provides comfort from the cold world. They hide in plain sight.

Let’s get specific. According to the polls, about 35 percent of Americans still think President Biden is doing a good job. I guess these are the same folks who believe in the Easter Bunny who, just last week, led old Joe away from reporters.

On the other side, a few days after the election of 2020, I told my audience the vote would not be overturned unless massive evidence of fraud was presented to the federal courts. Well, I took some heat from the Trump dream team, who objected to my analysis which, of course, turned out to be true.

People believe what they want to believe. Most of us can be persuaded by facts, but a substantial minority cannot. They feel secure in the dream world they have created.

Hustlers of all kinds exploit the dreamers; craven politicians are at the top of that list.

The Green New Deal is a great example. It is simply preposterous to believe that “alternative energy” can fuel this country anytime soon.

Yet, we have a president who attacked the fossil fuel industry on his first day in office, using climate change as justification.

The result has been a painful reality: inflation.

Joe Biden lives in a dream world, of that I am certain. And part of that construct is looking away from vexing problems. Like chaos at the southern border. Like horrendous violent crime. Like progressive indoctrination of students.

We could go on.

The point is that the dream weavers who continue to back Joe don’t care that he often walks with Dorothy and Toto on the proverbial yellow brick road. The Biden people have convinced themselves that their guy will return us all to Kansas in the end.

He will not.

Some Trump people remain dreamers as well, although the historical fact is the Don provided effective governance on many levels. Something Biden has not.

But progressive dreamers, including many in the corporate media, will not accept that and are now rejecting fact-based reality across the board. To them, Kamala is “amazing.” The Black Lives Matter crew are noble. Cancel Culture is a positive. Socialism is justice.

Martin Luther King, Jr. had a dream. And it was stellar. But the martyred Reverend did not live in a dream world. He understood the importance of character and the power of realism.

He also knew that people of fairness and positive accomplishment do not live in fantasy places. That flight obscures both accomplishment and wisdom.

President Biden, I believe, is incapable of understanding exactly where he is on the life chart. He lives in a place of bunnies and hazy ideological apparitions—a place where wishing on a star substitutes for effective policies.

The White House has now become a fantasyland. It is indeed a magical kingdom.