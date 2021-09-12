While various corporate news people spotlight the intense division in America, which the corrupt media cheers on, few will report the real story facing this country: the amazing ability of President Biden to create disastrous situations.

The Covid mandates are the latest demonstration of Mr. Biden’s incompetence. Instead of rallying the nation to combat the virus on a personal level, the President demonizes the unvaccinated and tries to punish them.

It’s not that the basic premise is wrong – it isn’t. Unvaccinated adults are allowing the virus to spread quicker. That’s the truth no matter what the far-right puts forth. But by going full-tilt authoritarian, Biden gives ammunition to the vaccine resistors, makes them sympathetic in some quarters. Thus, anti-vax opposition deepens and more Americans get sick.

We all know how Mr. Biden screwed up Afghanistan, and his destruction of America’s border security is a big-time scandal – even if the corrupt corporate media ignores it.

But the worst may be yet to come.

Here’s the brutal truth: Joe Biden is not able to mentally assess cause and effect. He was stunned when Afghanistan fell, not understanding his foolish strategy led to it.

He completely hides from the collapsing southern border even though his executive orders to stop the wall and cease immediate deportations to Mexico have caused millions of migrants to cross illegally into the USA.

Biden’s attack on the American oil industry has directly led to higher pump prices, his embrace of late-term abortion has angered millions of human beings who were allowed to be birthed.

The radical-left progressives who run Biden know full well the man cannot grasp the consequences of his actions. And the US economy is up next.

The socialists understand that only making millions of Americans dependent on government handouts will incite a change from capitalism to federal control of the economy. Socialism will only happen if Americans give up trying to earn their prosperity and allow Washington to “provide.”

That’s what the $3.5 trillion “infrastructure” bill is all about – creating dependence on government giveaways. Free stuff is a powerful drug.

President Biden, in my opinion, is totally oblivious to the consequences of record government spending and the draconian tax hikes that will accompany it. And when the economy crashes, which it will if this insane spending continues, Biden will do exactly what he did with Afghanistan: declare some kind of “excellent” outcome.

But this time Americans will feel the pain directly – just as the Afghans are today.

President Biden is completely lost. And so are many of the folks who are enabling him. But not all. There are forces in this country actually rooting for the demise of traditional America. And Joe Biden, knowingly or not, is helping them.