Might, Maybe, Possibly

No American industry is more troubled than journalism/media. It is now rife with incompetence and corruption, a largely destructive force that has betrayed its obligation to accurately inform Americans about events of importance.

The federal raid on President Trump’s home is a vivid example of journalistic dereliction. Here we have the most important FBI action in history because of its high worldwide profile and Constitutional obligation. Yet, the reporting on the event has been shoddy, to say the least.

There are only two outcomes to the story. The first is that the Justice Department has a strong case that Donald Trump committed a felony. If true, that would justify the FBI’s intrusion into his home.

The second outcome would be a disaster for Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Biden administration. No compelling evidence against Mr. Trump. No reason to use police powers to invade his home.

Honest reporters and pundits must say up front that they don’t know how this story will play out because, at this point, no one does.

But if you read newspaper columns or watch TV News, you get a steady stream of ideological speculation. “Maybe this happened … it could be that … an anonymous source told me …”

Garbage in, Garbage out.

At this point in history, it is Garland, not Trump, who has the most to lose. The pressure is on him to justify the raid. So far, he has failed to do that. His initial public briefing was shaky. The man looked frightened.

In order for Trump to face federal charges, there would have to be a “smoking gun” among all those boxes of documents. If there is not, Trump will go on offense against Biden and the Democrats, using the FBI’s “abuse of power” to gin up his forthcoming presidential campaign.

That is not speculation. That is exactly what will happen.

But back to the befuddled press. No matter how preposterous all this “might, maybe, could happen” bilge is, the news agencies know most folks will forget it as another inevitable story washes up on the beach.

And in the end, it is the American people themselves who are really getting robbed here. In the interest of true freedom, the Founders wanted an honest, responsible press. They provided legal protections to ensure the flow of information without government interference. They understood that a free people must have honest information in order to select worthy leaders at the ballot box.

But in today’s America, that founding wish has been eviscerated by corporations that control the information business.

And there is no maybe about it.