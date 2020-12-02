BernardGoldberg.com

Off the Cuff: How to Get Buy-in From Vaccine Skeptics

By Leave a Comment

To get back to normal, many people currently skeptical of taking the COVID-19 vaccine will need to come around.

That’s the topic of my Off the Cuff audio commentary this week. You can listen to it by clicking on the play (arrow) button below.

 

