Off the Cuff: Never Enough Fox News Slobbering for Trump

Note: This is a special free edition of my weekly Off the Cuff audio commentary. If you join my membership for just $2 a month, you’ll get access to my audio commentaries every single week (along with all of my columns). I hope you enjoy this freebie.

Today, I look at Donald Trump’s ongoing complaint that not everyone at Fox News is focused on slobbering over him and his presidency. The obedience of several of the network’s top commentators will never be enough for this president.

