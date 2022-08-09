Off the Cuff: The FBI, Donald Trump, and 2024

In this week’s Off the Cuff, I look at the FBI’s search through the former president’s home, and what it may mean for him and the country.

You can listen to it by clicking on the play (arrow) button below.

Editor’s Note: If you enjoy these audio commentaries (along with the weekly columns and Q&A sessions), please use the Facebook and Twitter buttons to share this page with your friends and family. Thank you!

Side note: If you’re a Premium Interactive member (the $4 tier), and have a question for this Friday’s Q&A, make sure to get it to me before Wednesday night at midnight. You can use this form on my website.