The Amazon Jungle

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is directly responsible for one of the most destructive actions in New York City history. The Congresswoman from the Bronx is an ardent socialist who runs around spouting sympathy and support for the poor and working class. Because of her far-left posture, she has become a media darling. Can I use that word? If not, she is promoted constantly by the leftist press as a force for good.

But it is just the opposite, at least where the folks are concerned.

You may have heard Governor Andrew Cuomo last week almost begging affluent New Yorkers to return to the city. Cuomo is a smart guy who knows that Gotham and the entire state is on the verge of financial collapse because of Covid and the vicious violent crime wave that Cuomo, himself, enabled by signing the insane no-bail law. The Governor did that to pander to the radical left, which has become a hobby of his.

Rich New Yorkers and many businesses are fleeing the city taking their considerable tax dollars with them. Many will not return because who wants to live in a now dangerous place that has marginalized what was once the most effective police force in the nation? The socialist mayor de Blasio has destroyed the infrastructure of the world’s premiere financial center. It has been horrifying to watch.

But back to Ms. Ocasio-Cortez.

Throughout the pandemic, the Amazon company has prospered as Americans are ordering products from home. Amazon is expanding and hiring. While many Americans are out of a job, Amazon workers are getting paid and have security.

You may remember back in 2018, Amazon wanted to build a plant in a working-class section of Queens. It was estimated that 40,000 jobs would eventually be associated with the plant, not to mention the huge financial benefits to the surrounding neighborhoods.

But Ocasio-Cortez, in all her righteous indignation, raised hell saying New York City was giving Amazon too many tax breaks, which was rank propaganda. Even the loon de Blasio saw the economic benefit of the corporation coming to town.

Tired of being attacked by socialist forces, Amazon quickly killed the deal knowing thousands of American municipalities would be thrilled to have the plant.

Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez then rhapsodized: “Today was the day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers and their neighbors defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world.” That would be CEO Jeff Bezos.

Had Amazon come to New York City, analysts estimate more than 40 billion dollars would already be in the city’s pocket.

Instead, de Blasio and Cuomo both know bankruptcy looms. Ocasio-Cortez is either not smart enough to understand that or doesn’t care.

She is expected to be re-elected in November.