The Contagion Chronicles

Terrorists all over the world are watching the world panic closely. Biological warfare has been a reality for decades. You may remember that Saddam Hussein expelled weapons inspectors from the United Nations after the 9/11 terror attack, which led to the Iraq war. Saddam’s terror thugs, the Mukhabarat, had indeed developed biological agents but secretly destroyed the program before the fighting began – completely fooling allied intelligence services.

Today, many nations have developed virus weaponry and terrorists would love to acquire the lethal bugs. COVID from China (sorry race-baiters) has succeeded in severely damaging the worldwide economy and will eventually kill more than one million people. There will, I believe, be a vaccine soon that will ease the disaster, but more viruses are coming.

Some have speculated that Chinese researchers actually spread the virus after it escaped from a lab near Wuhan. But my investigation says that is false.

In October, 2007, clinical micro-biologists at the University of Hong Kong released a report entitled “SARS-CoV as an agent of Emerging/Re-emerging Infection.” The paper clearly states the danger:

“Coronaviruses are well known to undergo genetic recombination, which may lead to new genotypes and outbreaks. The presence of a large reservoir of SARS-CoV-like viruses in horseshoe bats, together with the culture of eating exotic mammals in southern China, is a time bomb … therefore the need for preparedness should not be ignored.”

But that warning was ignored. Because governments are rarely proactive. Most countries owe enormous amounts of money and the USA leads the league. Once we get out of this plague, America will owe close to $25 trillion dollars. Few countries spend money on medical theories because they simply can’t afford it.

So respirators and virus test kits were not stockpiled. Disease threats from the backwaters of China went largely unknown. And now the contagion rages.

Corona will change many things in America, here are just a few. The Second Amendment will be strengthened as self-protection rises.

Socialism in America will be crippled as the vital virus vaccine will likely emerge from private drug companies, the ones demonized by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

America’s partisan media will lose even more credibility over foolish and distorted reporting designed not to inform the public, but to engender panic and disillusionment in order to harm the powers that be in Washington.

Trust in the financial markets will plummet. Folks will not only hoard paper supplies, they’ll lockbox cash.

Summing up: many people will suffer in many ways because primitive fools ate infected bats in China. The damage is severe with evil people taking measure.