The Malarkey Zone

After less than three weeks in office, President Biden has imposed higher taxes on every American. Did you know that? We are paying dramatically more for gasoline and heating oil. In my Long Island town, a gallon of gas costs 40 cents more than it did before Mr. Biden assumed office. Can’t wait for my heating bill.

You may remember that Biden promised not to raise taxes on working people. But he had to know that by attacking the fossil fuel industry with Executive Orders, the oil companies would immediately begin stockpiling cash by raising fuel prices. Everybody knew that. Well, maybe not Joy Behar, but everyone else.

So, because of a government mandate, we pay more on necessities. It’s an indirect tax like Obamacare is a tax, at least according to Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. Remember? We pay higher health insurance premiums because of a government ordered health policy which Roberts said was legal because it’s a “tax.”

Most folks have no idea what the deuce is happening even as their wallets are getting lighter. And plenty more tax increases are on the way. You may have noticed that Joe B. Is trying to secure about $4 trillion to fight Covid and Climate Change. But the country doesn’t have an extra $4 trillion because the USA already owes close to $30 trillion, money it can never repay.

But Joe either doesn’t understand that or doesn’t care. Anyway, his administration will have to institute punitive income tax increases to go along with a myriad of “indirect” taxes like higher fuel costs.

Sometime in the fall, when gas prices hit $3.50 a gallon, the 80 million people who voted for Joe Biden might begin to figure this all out. But, of course, the corrupt media won’t help them. The press got President Biden elected. It will not turn on him unless he becomes “unwoke.”

But the folks may well turn on the President. Just as they have in California where uber-liberal Governor Gavin Newsom is about to be recalled. There will be a vote to boot him out by summer. Many Californians have had enough.

Newsom, like Pritzker in Illinois and Cuomo in New York, has ruined his beautiful state. It’s all about getting high: high taxes, high crime, high numbers of homeless people (many of whom are literally high) invading neighborhoods.

Also, the high number of Covid restrictions that have brutalized most Californians. But not Gavin. His table at the lavish French Laundry restaurant remains reserved.

The only way America is going to get fixed is for good people to get involved. For example, there is a new movement forming to actively oppose the cancel culture. It’s called “The Free Speech Movement” and you might check out its website: speechmovement.org.

President Biden and every other politician should wise up and understand that Americans don’t want to be deceived. Yes, Biden is a massive tax and spend guy. Every voter should have understood that despite Joe vocally denying he would cause any tax pain for workers.

After less than a month, the record shows that’s malarkey (Joe’s word). Now the question becomes what are we going to do about it?