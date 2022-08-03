The No BS Zone: Fox and Trump, the Forward Party, Recession Talk, and Midterm Mayhem

Welcome to episode 10 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly. Today, the two discuss Fox News allegedly distancing itself from Trump, the Forward Party, the definition of "recession", and midterm poll numbers. Editor’s Note: If you enjoy these video discussions (along with the weekly columns, audio commentaries, and Q&A sessions), please share this page with your friends and family. Thank you!...
CBS News reporter for 28 years. Fox News analyst for 10 years; Real Sports (HBO) correspondent. Winner of 14 Emmys, and 3 duPonts. Author of 5 New York Times bestsellers, including the #1 hit Bias. More here.Follow Bernie on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Author website: https://bernardgoldberg.com