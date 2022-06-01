Below is a sneak peek of this content!

To view this page in its entirety, you must be a



If you're seeing this paragraph, you probably fall into one of these categories: You haven't signed up.

You've signed up, but you're not currently logged in (in which case, move on to the next paragraph).

You've signed up and have logged in, but you're part of a lower-tier membership that doesn't have access to this particular page. For example: If this column is a "Q&A" session, you will have to be a Premium Interactive member (the $4 a month tier) in order to see it. Clicking on the "Unlock with Patreon" button below will let you sign up OR log in (you'll see a "Log In" link in the upper right corner). It will also let you upgrade your membership (if you want to).



Note: If you're prompted to grant access to a Wordpress plugin, click "Allow" (this just lets the website recognize your Patreon account).



A basic membership is just TWO DOLLARS A MONTH.



We'd love to have you join us! To view this page in its entirety, you must be a Premium Member. If you're seeing this paragraph, you probably fall intoof these categories:Clicking on thebutton below will let you sign uplog in (you'll see a "Log In" link in the upper right corner). It will also let you upgrade your membership (if you want to).Note: If you're prompted to grant access to a Wordpress plugin, click(this just lets the website recognize your Patreon account).A basic membership is just TWO DOLLARS A MONTH. Click here for details (there's also an FAQ at the bottom of the page). We'd love to have you join us! Bernard Goldberg's Patreon at $2 or more To view this content, you must be a member ofor more Unlock with Patreon Unlock with Patreon

Welcome to episode 5 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly. Today, the two discuss last week’s Georgia primary, Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican party, and an early look at the 2024 presidential election. Show Notes: – A video glitch on John’s end (thunderstorm in the area) cut off part of his first question. He laid out Georgia’s gubernatorial primary race, describing how Republican incumbent Brian Kemp defeated Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidate, David Perdue, by...