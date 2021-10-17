It was always wrong. But no one could explain exactly how votes were being corrupted in the 2020 presidential election. Trump legal people like Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell ran around condemning voting machines and promoting shady allegations of fraud. But they could never produce forensic evidence of wrongdoing – and both have suffered greatly for their advocacy.

Attorney General William Barr publicly stated that election fraud was committed. Then he disappeared. To this day, President Trump is crazed over the vote. But he and his supporters were on the wrong trail.

I, your humble correspondent, watched closely as the situation unfolded. Corruption in precincts like Detroit, Atlanta, and Philadelphia is not exactly unheard of – is it?

But, again, no hard evidence came forward and I accurately reported that.

Now, a terrible picture is beginning to emerge and ground zero is Silicon Valley, California.

That’s where Mark Zuckerberg lives. The Facebook chief apparently took a very large financial interest in the Trump/Biden race for the White House. How large? Well, how about $420 million dollars.

According to a number of reports which have not been denied, Mr. Zuckerberg donated that colossal amount of money to couple of “non-partisan,” tax-exempt political operations: The Center for Technology and Civic Life and The Center for Election Innovation and Research.

Turns out these two “centers” are about as non-partisan as Nancy Pelosi.

Reporter Mollie Hemingway, who works for Heritage, investigated the Zuckerberg situation and calls it “genius.”

Here’s how it worked.

“Vote Navigators” were paid well to canvas mostly poor neighborhoods that traditionally vote for Democrats. Often, these ballot mercenaries would go inside the homes of voters.

Even though it is a crime in all 50 states to “electioneer” at polling places where you walk into and vote, it is not a criminal activity for a third party to interfere with a mail-in ballot. That’s the vital loophole.

Thousands of navigators flooded the democrat precincts In Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia – all states that were close between Biden and Trump.

The navigators “assisted” voters in filling out ballots and, at times, “cured” mistakes. That means they corrected ballots so they wouldn’t be thrown out.

Sometimes the hired political guns took the actual ballots from the folks and brought them to polling places. That is called “bundling.”

The result was a much higher vote count for Joe Biden, as citizens who rarely participate in elections did so with the tutoring.

So, now we know why the left loves mail-in ballots so much. They can easily be manipulated with guys like Zuckerberg donating cash to make it happen.

By the way, Marky Mark broke no laws. What he did was perfectly legal and if the states don’t crack down on this colossal con, it will happen again in 2024.

Donald Trump lost some of the states mentioned above by extremely small margins. So, this is an enormously important story.

But chances are you will not see it on the network news because the fix is in there, as well. A situation of this magnitude should be front page, lead on TV, for days.

That will not happen and “the steal” could very well continue next time around. So goes our democracy.