The Trump Legacy

Liz Cheney got the headlines but the Wyoming Congresswoman’s vote to impeach President Trump was not the most damaging republican action recently. No, the largely unpublicized resignation of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao was. That’s because she is married to Senator Mitch McConnell who is now torturing Mr. Trump in a foolish display of power. Ms. Chao’s exit sent an anti-Trump signal that was surely endorsed by her husband.

As Senate majority leader, McConnell is delaying the impeachment trial until after Joe Biden is sworn in. But the Kentuckian is also saying it’s okay if GOP senators vote to ultimately convict the president on charges of inciting the violence at the Capitol building. Why would McConnell do that?

He has to know that voting to convict Donald Trump in the Senate would damage the Republican Party immensely. Millions of people who voted for Trump would leave the GOP.

This is not a Richard Nixon situation where the nation heard the President on tape conspiring to commit a crime. The Trump case is subjective, an opinion that he directly incited a mob to violence. However, he used the word “peacefully” in public remarks to the protestors so that is certainly exculpatory. Yes, he did not tamp down the visceral anger of his supporters as he should have. No, that is not a high crime or misdemeanor. It was a severe error in judgment.

Mitch McConnell knows all this so it is a mystery as to why he wants to hurt his own party. He, himself, is partially to blame for the Republican senate loss in Georgia because he blocked the $2,000 Covid relief checks. So McConnell is now emerging as a villain to many Republicans.

Fair-minded Americans should understand that President Trump was largely successful on policy during his term. His signature achievement is reviving the sluggish Obama-Biden economy – an action which benefited nearly all working people.

Mr. Trump also managed “Operation Warp Speed” to success as a Covid vaccine is a reality. That is a colossal accomplishment.

In addition, President Trump contained North Korea and Iran. Confronted the Chinese threat in a methodical way, and broadened U.S. power in the Middle East.

Also, Americans were rewarded with three traditional Supreme Court justices by Mr. Trump which protects against arbitrary changes to the Constitution.

Therefore, Mitch McConnell is playing an extremely dangerous game by diminishing President Trump in the eyes of Americans who still like him. And the crazy part is that McConnell doesn’t have to do it. Donald Trump will soon be a past president and the nation is not well served by an unnecessary impeachment trial that will stoke even more division and hatred.

Wise up fast, Mitch. You’re misusing your power. You’re hurting the country.