Superman is appalled by the FBI’s abusive treatment of General Michael Flynn. Way back in 1952, when television was just beginning to influence the world, a show based on the comic book hero Superman debuted. George Reeves was the star and the program lasted six years – it is etched into the memories of many baby boomers.

At the beginning of each episode, a narrator would tell viewers that the Super guy was in business to promote “truth, justice, and the American way.”

So, now, the truth and justice thing is under siege because the nation’s most powerful law enforcement agency, the FBI, launched a corrupt investigation designed to damage President Donald Trump by linking him to Russia during the campaign of 2016.

There is no longer any doubt about the FBI’s outrageous behavior. Last week the Justice Department dropped its prosecution of former Trump national security advisor General Michael Flynn. The DOJ did this after hand-written notes from an FBI investigator became public indicating the Bureau was discussing trying to entrap Flynn into a “lying to the FBI” crime.

Agents succeeded, and the General pleaded guilty. Some believe he did that because the FBI threatened to prosecute his son who worked with his father on overseas projects. That remains to be proven.

Subsequently, General Flynn withdrew with his guilty plea.

The reason the FBI tried to set the elder Flynn up was to get him to “flip” on his boss, Donald Trump. Then head of the FBI James Comey apparently was interested in harming the new President by linking him with Russia and may have believed Flynn had damaging information on Trump.

As we know now, there was never any legal basis for the FBI to even launch a Russian investigation, much less secure surveillance warrants. As we also understand today, much of the media reporting on “Russian-collusion” was false and defamatory.

Superman would like to know exactly who is going to be held accountable for this scandal. After all, the superhero disguised himself as Clark Kent, a “mild-mannered” reporter. Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen are asking the same question.

US Attorney John Durham is in charge of the investigation into the FBI. His upcoming report may lead to indictments.

But what about the press? Who will hold the New York Times and The Washington Post accountable for years of misleading reports and commentary?

Who will hold Comcast responsible for MSNBC’s hateful false narrative?

Is anybody investigating CNN? Is its plantation master AT&T under scrutiny?

What about Disney, will it be brought to justice for airing the blatantly dishonest “View” program among others?

The answer to those questions is simple: no one in the media is likely to be held accountable. No person will be fired, the massive corporations involved will not be fined, no explanations or apologies for the thousands of falsehoods broadcast and published will be forthcoming.

Because the sad truth is that the search FOR the truth is not part of the “American way” any longer.

And somewhere Superman is weeping.