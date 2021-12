one

You haven't signed up.

You've signed up, but you're not currently logged in (in which case, move on to the next paragraph).

You've signed up and have logged in, but you're part of a lower-tier membership that doesn't have access to this particular page. For example: If this column is a "Q&A" session, you will have to be a Premium Interactive member (the $4 a month tier) in order to see it.

"Unlock with Patreon"

OR

"Allow"

To view this page in its entirety, you must be a Premium Member. If you're seeing this paragraph, you probably fall intoof these categories:Clicking on thebutton below will let you sign uplog in (you'll see a "Log In" link in the upper right corner). It will also let you upgrade your membership (if you want to).Note: If you're prompted to grant access to a Wordpress plugin, click(this just lets the website recognize your Patreon account).A basic membership is just TWO DOLLARS A MONTH. Click here for details (there's also an FAQ at the bottom of the page). We'd love to have you join us!